Southwest Airlines: Fight breaks out on flight out of Dallas

The incident used to be captured on video through any other passenger.

DALLAS — A combat broke out on a Southwest Airlines flight out of Dallas on Monday, and the incident used to be captured on video.

In a commentary to WFAA, the airline stated that the incident passed off on a flight from Dallas to Phoenix, Arizona.

Video taken through a passenger confirmed an altercation between two males, with different passengers making an attempt to split the 2.

In any other video, one of the lads tries to provide an explanation for what brought about the incident.

“I’m telling everybody what happened. He approached me aggressively with my family. Don’t play with my family,” the person mentioned.

“Tell them what happened, tell them what you did,” the similar guy mentioned whilst pointing on the different.

Witnesses mentioned each males had been taken off the aircraft.

While Southwest didn’t elaborate on what took place, the airline praised its flight staff for a way the incident used to be treated.

“We commend [the flight crew] for managing the situation and ensuring the Safety and Comfort of the other Passengers in the cabin,” the airline mentioned in a commentary.

The flight used to be ready to reach at its vacation spot on time, in keeping with the airline.

This is the second one incident stuck on digital camera on a Southwest Airlines flight in two days.

On Sunday, passengers on a flight from Havana, Cuba, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, had been pressured to evacuate the aircraft after smoke stuffed the cabin.

The airline mentioned the aircraft “experienced bird strikes to an engine and the aircraft’s nose” in a while after takeoff. Video posted on social media confirmed smoke throughout the cabin whilst passengers had been inside of.