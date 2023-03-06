Southwest Airlines: Passengers evacuated after smoke fills cabin

The Dallas-based airline mentioned the flight used to be departing Havana, Cuba, for Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

DALLAS — Passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight have been pressured to evacuate the airplane on Sunday after smoke stuffed the cabin in a while after takeoff.

The Dallas, Texas-based airline mentioned in a commentary to ABC News that the flight used to be departing Havana, Cuba, for Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Sunday morning when the airplane “reportedly experienced bird strikes to an engine and the aircraft’s nose.”

While the airline didn’t elaborate at the actual problems the “bird strikes” led to, video posted on social media confirmed smoke filling the cabin with passengers within.

Southwest mentioned the flight returned to Havana, the place the passengers evacuated the airplane the use of an inflatable slide. The consumers have been then bussed to a terminal and placed on some other flight, the airline mentioned.

“We commend the swift, professional actions of our Pilots and Flight Attendants in responding to this event. We apologize to our Customers for the inconvenience and have reached out to address their needs and offer support,” Southwest mentioned in a commentary.