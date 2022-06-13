Southwest Florida teams clash at All-star baseball tournament

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Babe Ruth/Cal Ripken youth baseball all-star tournament befell this weekend.

Giving 48 teams an opportunity to punch their ticket to the state tournament.

“There’s a ton of talent out here,” mentioned Charles Phoenix. “It’s a hot bed for baseball. In the country, not just in the state. So there’s no doubt about that.”

And that expertise, acquired prepared all week to take diamond.

For Punta Garda, it is a shot at a repeat, but in addition an opportunity for his or her first state tournament bid.

“We actually won it last year,” mentioned Phoenix. “But it was not a state qualifier state tournament so that was all our all stars got to do. I told them the only way I do it again is if it was a state qualifier tournament. So here we are tying to win it again.”

Just a little historical past was made on these fields as properly.

As each Aubrey and coach Breeanna, are the one women taking part in or teaching for his or her teams.

And have been excited to take action.

“It’s cool, awesome,” mentioned Aubrey Zielger.”

“Just plenty of delight,” said Breeanna Leiderman, “lot of honor that they voted for me to have this group of children. It’s superb you understand, lady energy.”

Although this tournament will only have a few champions, emerge when the dust settles, it’s still a great opportunity to represent southwest Florida.

“Oh actually it means rather a lot to me as a result of I’ve by no means acquired to do something like that,” said Peyton Williams. “And I’ve at all times needed to go someplace with a workforce. I’ve at all times been on the worst workforce and this teams good. We’re going to try to go far.”