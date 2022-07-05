Spaceport team in California | Business Cornwall



[ad_1]

The Spaceport Cornwall team has been in California as preparations ramp up for the UK’s first satellite tv for pc launch this summer season.

They had been on the Mojave spaceport to witness Virgin Orbit’s newest horizontal launch, the final from the US earlier than the much-anticipated first launch from Newquay.

Melissa Thorpe, head of Spaceport Cornwall, stated: “The success of this final launch in California is extraordinarily rewarding for Spaceport Cornwall and the UK area sector. It was superb to see each the team from Virgin Orbit and our team working collectively to reflect the US operations in real-time – making certain we’re mission-ready for the summer season.

“This gave us a taste of what is to come and our team could not be more excited.”

The first launch this summer season will carry a number of payloads of revolutionary satellite tv for pc expertise into Lower Earth Orbit (LEO). The mission from Cornwall will see the primary ever satellite tv for pc launched by the Sultanate of Oman targeted on Earth Observation; future-facing return satellite tv for pc tech aboard Wales’ first satellite tv for pc, constructed by Space Forge; a Maritime monitoring payload constructed by Horizon Technologies and the Satellite Applications Catapult; as effectively satellites from the MOD, DSTL and US National Reconnaissance Office.