SpaceX Starship rocket explodes after maiden launch





On Thursday morning, the SpaceX Starship, a rocket thought to be to be probably the most robust ever constructed, underwent its first-ever launch in Texas. However, simply moments after its maiden voyage, the spacecraft suffered a catastrophic explosion prime within the environment. The explosion of the Starship rocket is a vital setback for its writer, SpaceX. This incident has generated breaking news, with CBS News reporting at the incident.