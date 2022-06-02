Spain vs. Portugal live stream: UEFA Nations League prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, time, odds

UEFA Nations League play on Thursday will see Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal journey to face Spain in Sevilla. Each groups appear like contenders to win the competitors, with Spain trying to get again to the ultimate after dropping to France final October. Portugal have been the winners of the primary version of the competitors again in 2019 as Ronaldo goes for his third worldwide trophy. Here is our storylines, how one can watch the match and extra:

Easy methods to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, June 2 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Benito Villamarin — Sevilla, Spain

TV: FS1 | Stay stream: fuboTV (Get entry now)

Odds: Spain +116; Draw +225; Portugal +245 (through Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Spain: Mild years totally different than the 2010 World Cup-winning squad, this is not a crew stuffed with superstars, however there’s a ton of younger expertise. Ferran Torres leads the frontline and has 13 objectives in 24 matches for Spain, and Ansu Fati joins him, whereas the midfield options veterans Sergio Busquets, Koke, Rodri and others. The most important take a look at will likely be for the protection, with Pau Torres anticipated to start out alongside both Inigo Martinez or Eric Garcia.

Portugal: Ronaldo is the clear chief of this crew, however there are some unbelievable choices to accompany him in assault, particularly Rafael Leao. The AC Milan man has but to attain for the nationwide crew, having performed simply 5 video games, however he was the important thing piece to his membership’s run to the Serie A title and enters in scorching kind. Anticipate him to play a big position with Bernardo Silva because the creator with Bruno Fernandes. The crew nonetheless has some veterans with 39-year-old Pepe even nonetheless within the squad, however it should really feel assured in going to Spain and getting one thing from this match.

Prediction

Ronaldo and Ferran get the objectives with every crew choosing up some extent. Decide: Spain 1, Portugal 1