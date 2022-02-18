Spanky’s Pizza donating sales to Arlene Alvarez’s family

The pizza shop’s Telephone Road location will be donating 30% of all sales next Monday to the family.

HOUSTON — Spanky’s Pizza is stepping up to support Arlene Alvarez’s family in a major way and is asking the public to join them.

The pizza shop’s Telephone Road location will be donating 30% of all sales next Monday to the family of the 9-year-old girl who was shot and killed during a robbery.

“We hope you will come support this family and celebrate and honor the life of Arlene,” Spanky’s wrote on its Facebook page. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Alvarez family during this difficult time.”

“I have an 18 month-old son and honestly I can’t even imagine, I can’t imagine,” said Spanky’s co-owner Holly Waters. “We’re going to show some love on Monday and we hope the entire community comes out and shows them that love as well.”

The Alvarez family was headed to Spanky’s Pizza for a Valentine’s Day dinner when they got caught in the middle of a robbery victim shooting at the suspect who robbed him.

A bullet struck Arlene in the head. She was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead a day later.

“As a dad, she passed away in my arms. Something not really to brag about or talk about but I saw her come in and I saw her leave, I can tell you that.”

Tony Earls, 41, is the robbery victim accused of shooting Arlene. He has been charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, but the charge could be upgraded.

Earls appeared in front of a judge Thursday morning and received a $100,000 bond. His defense attorney tried to get his bond reduced to $20,000 but the judge denied the request.

The Alvarez family’s attorney says they are relieved the judge did not lower Earls’ bond.

“Intentionally, knowingly and recklessly took his pistol, aimed it at the truck and fired shot after shot after shot after shot going inside the actual truck. They had a baby in the truck who could have been killed, the siblings could have been killed, mom could have been killed, he (Dad) could have been killed,” the attorney said.

The Alvarez family wants to see Earls charged with murder, according to the family’s attorney. They also plan to sue the bank where the robbery happened.

Vigil for 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez

Hundreds of people showed up at the southeast Houston bank where Arlene was shot to mourn this little girl and to rally behind her family. They demanded answers as to how this could have happened.

Now, they want justice after they say Earls took matters into his own hands by shooting at their truck after an alleged robbery.

“We cannot have someone shooting at a vehicle taking the law into their hands,” said U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, (D) Houston.