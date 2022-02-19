SPCA Of Texas Granted Custody Of 133 Birds Allegedly Used For Cockfighting – BlackChronicle / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In a civil custody hearing on Feb. 18, a Dallas Justice of the Peace granted the SCPA custody of 133 birds seized from an alleged cockfighting ring a week earlier.

Nobody has claimed ownership of the birds, and they will now be held for 10 days as the law allows any potential owner to appeal the decision.

The Honorable Valencia Nash also awarded the SPCA $4,261.25 in restitution, which is to be paid by the owner of the property the birds were taken from.

On Feb. 12, the SPCA of Texas and the Dallas Police Department seized 133 birds from a property in southeast Dallas where a cockfight had allegedly recently taken place.

The SPCA of Texas took custody of the animals, including 123 roosters, eight hens and two deceased roosters. The live animals were transported to the SPCA of Texas’ Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center in Dallas, where they were evaluated by medical staff and cared for before the civil custody hearing took place.

Roosters were found throughout the property. Several roosters were found in an enclosure near the front of the property inside of wire cages in modified horse stalls. Several specialized boxes used to transport roosters to and from cockfights were found in various locations around the property. Other roosters were found outside, tethered to posts by strings attached to their legs.

Deceased birds were found in various places throughout the property. A shed-type area that housed a plywood ring or pit where cockfights were presumed to take place was found close to the back of the property. A scale and cockfighting paraphernalia, including gaffs, were also found. Other animals were found on the property but were not removed by law enforcement.

Many of the roosters appeared to be lethargic and severely injured with multiple wounds. Other birds were found already deceased, having succumbed to injuries from fighting.

Cockfighting is a crime in all 50 states, including Texas, where it is a felony to cause birds to fight with one another and/or to use property for the purpose of cockfighting, punishable by up to two years in a state jail and/or up to a $10,000 fine.

In Texas, it is a Class A misdemeanor to possess, manufacture or sell cockfighting paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor to own or train a rooster with the intent to fight the bird and a Class C misdemeanor to be a spectator at a cockfight. Federal law also prohibits any interstate or foreign transport of fighting animals.

