



Oklahoma City businesswoman Debra Lynn Mercer-Erwin has advised federal investigators that she will have executed extra in background checks when permitting overseas nationals to achieve U.S. registration for his or her airplane, in accordance to testimony from a different agent on Wednesday. Mercer-Erwin admitted that her corporate, Aircraft Guaranty Corp., failed to use all of the features of a background take a look at program and approved passports at face price from non-citizen candidates. Up to 10 planes that AGC had transferred titles have been discovered connected to drug smuggling. Additionally, Mercer-Erwin allegedly was hoping to get a “big payout” from an alleged Ponzi scheme, the place up to 100 pretend plane transactions have been stated to contain no less than $500m. Mercer-Erwin made admissions in written proffers to federal government and agreed to cooperate in a federal investigation, however later modified her thoughts and made up our minds to move to trial on the costs.