Special ‘Drawn to Life’ Ticket Offer for Florida Residents, Disney Vacation Club Members, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders

Cirque du Soleil has a particular restricted time provide for tickets to “Drawn to Life” at Disney Springs. This provide is offered to Florida residents, Disney Vacation Club members, and Walt Disney World Annual Passholders.

The low cost is legitimate for performances of “Drawn to Life” between June 10, 2022, and October 1, 2022, with the next blockout dates: 7/1-7/5, 9/2-9/5, and 9/10/22.

Tickets could be bought on the Cirque du Soleil website or on the field workplace at Disney Springs.

