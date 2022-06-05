Special Olympic Games Drops Vaccine Mandate After Florida Threatens Fines

Tallahassee – Friday June 3, 2022: — The Particular Olympics Friday dropped its coronavirus vaccine mandate for its video video games in Orlando after Florida moved to top quality the group $27.5 million for violating a state laws in opposition to such requirements.
The Florida properly being division notified the Particular Olympics of the top quality in a letter Thursday threatening $27.5 million in fines for 5,500 violations of state laws on account of the group was requiring each attendee and participant to level out proof of a coronavirus vaccination.
On Friday Republican Governor Ron DeSantis launched that the group had eradicated the requirement for its rivals which begins Sunday June 5 in Orlando and runs by way of Sunday June 12.
A information launch Friday from the Governor’s office states that “Florida has labored arduous to make this occasion as inclusive as doable, and after prolonged negotiations with Particular Olympics Worldwide, there can be no COVID vaccine mandate for this occasion.”
“Florida will at all times be welcoming to all of our athletes with disabilities, no matter COVID vaccination standing,” talked about the Governor. “Particular Olympics Worldwide ought to have by no means imposed a vaccine mandate on their athletes. Particular Olympians who have been in limbo for months will now be capable to compete in Florida because of our continued actions to maintain Floridians’ medical choices non-public.”