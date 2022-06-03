Special Olympics eliminates COVID-19 vaccine mandate for 2022 USA Games after Florida threatens $27.5M fine

The Particular Olympics is lifting its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for the 2022 USA Video games, that are set to start in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday. The reversal occurred after Florida threatened the group with a $27.5 million tremendous ($5,000 per athlete) for violating a state legislation towards requiring proof of vaccination or post-infection restoration.

The Particular Olympics launched an official statement on Friday, saying the choice was “based mostly upon the Florida Division of Well being’s interpretation of Florida legislation.” The state reportedly sent a letter via email on June 2 saying the well being division made repeated makes an attempt to keep away from imposing fines, however the Particular Olympics was failing to conform.

After the vaccine mandate was dropped, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference to commend the group for its resolution.

“This will likely be a aid to a number of the athletes,” DeSantis stated. “There is a vital variety of them who have been in limbo up till this week.”

With the Particular Olympics altering its vaccine requirement, those that registered however weren’t capable of attend based mostly on the earlier mandate at the moment are allowed to take part. Over 5,500 athletes and coaches from the U.S. and Caribbean will participate on this 12 months’s occasion, based on the group’s web site. Moreover, 20,000 volunteers and 125,000 spectators are anticipated to be in attendance.

The 2022 USA Video games will happen June 5-12 in Orlando.