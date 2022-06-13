Special Olympics Kentucky returns home from Florida with gold | News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Team Kentucky returned home with gold from the 2022 Special Olympics in Orlando.

A crowd gathered to welcome the group home on Sunday at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to welcome home 58 athletes, companions and coaches from Special Olympics Kentucky.

In Orlando, the group received 32 medals at this yr’s Special Olympics video games, together with 15 gold medals.

“It felt awesome. I feel like bringing home a gold and a bronze really let me know that the training was paid off and I’m really happy for it,” Team Kentucky swimmer Justin Hale mentioned.

Several group members mentioned they plan to coach laborious and make it to the following Specials Olympics.

“We played hard every single game, came out strong, fought hard,” Team Kentucky basketball participant Trent Martinez mentioned. “It was some really tough competition over there but it was good.”

While in Orlando, the group additionally spent a day of enjoyable at Walt Disney World.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.