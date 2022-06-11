Special session on gun issues rejected by Republican majority in Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE — Democratic lawmakers fell effectively brief Friday of getting sufficient votes to power a particular legislative session on gun violence.

Only 19 Republican lawmakers responded to a proper ballot on holding the session, with all of them voting in opposition to the concept.

Meanwhile, 57 Democrats supported a particular session.

“We felt as if what we’re asking to have a discussion about were things that are widely popular across the board, throughout the state of Florida and really the entire nation,” House Minority Leader Evan Jenne, D-Dania Beach, stated throughout a convention name.

“Unfortunately, those requests fell on deaf ears.”

Democrats used a authorized process to spur the ballot, and lawmakers had till 3 p.m. Friday to forged votes.

Republicans maintain giant majorities in the House and Senate.

Calling a particular session would have required assist from 60 p.c of the general members of the House and the Senate.

Democrats wished lawmakers to deal with issues of common background checks, increasing “red-flag” legal guidelines and regulating high-capacity rifle magazines after mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas.