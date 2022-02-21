Spencer leaders look to make changes after dog attacks 1-year-old

City leaders in Spencer are looking to make a change after a dog attacked a 1-year-old boy.In new updates after a 1-year-old was attacked by a dog over the weekend, city leaders are working to make sure this never happens again.Police said that the one-year-old was playing in the backyard when their neighbor’s dog attacked. The dog is known in the neighborhood. >> Related: 1-year-old suffers serious injuries after dog attack in Spencer”The kids always come and said ‘hey the dogs are chasing after us on bikes and all kinds of stuff,” said Shiloh Mummey, a neighbor. “Their dogs are always out and we’ve called in on them before but they don’t do nothing about it you know. It had to come to something like this, this is really not right.”Other neighbors said that the dog that attacked has a history.”This family has received several citations regarding dogs running loose, neighbors have complained a lot about the dogs running loose,” said Aaron Brilbeck, OKC County Sheriff’s Office.Spencer has an ordinance restricting residents from owning certain breeds of dogs and councilwoman Tonni Canaday believes this dog might have been owned illegally. She said that the town has a dog problem.”Animal control the way it is here, it’s not the way that best for citizens to have a quality of life,” Canaday said.However, this problem can be solved. “With just a couple people getting together and taking all the calls for about four weeks, we could clean it up. It has to be some effort put into it, real effort real manpower,” Canaday said.The 1-year-old boy is recovering. The dog is set to be put down.The family has been giving updates on Facebook and has set up a GoFundMe page. Warning: graphic image in the link.

City leaders in Spencer are looking to make a change after a dog attacked a 1-year-old boy.

In new updates after a 1-year-old was attacked by a dog over the weekend, city leaders are working to make sure this never happens again.

Police said that the one-year-old was playing in the backyard when their neighbor’s dog attacked. The dog is known in the neighborhood.

“The kids always come and said ‘hey the dogs are chasing after us on bikes and all kinds of stuff,” said Shiloh Mummey, a neighbor. “Their dogs are always out and we’ve called in on them before but they don’t do nothing about it you know. It had to come to something like this, this is really not right.”

Other neighbors said that the dog that attacked has a history.

“This family has received several citations regarding dogs running loose, neighbors have complained a lot about the dogs running loose,” said Aaron Brilbeck, OKC County Sheriff’s Office.

Spencer has an ordinance restricting residents from owning certain breeds of dogs and councilwoman Tonni Canaday believes this dog might have been owned illegally. She said that the town has a dog problem.

“Animal control the way it is here, it’s not the way that best for citizens to have a quality of life,” Canaday said.

However, this problem can be solved.

“With just a couple people getting together and taking all the calls for about four weeks, we could clean it up. It has to be some effort put into it, real effort real manpower,” Canaday said.

The 1-year-old boy is recovering. The dog is set to be put down.

The family has been giving updates on Facebook and has set up a GoFundMe page. Warning: graphic image in the link.