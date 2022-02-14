SPEND VALENTINE’S DAY WEEKEND IN OKC

Valentine’s Day can be a stressful time of the year due to the pressure that comes with making the holiday special for your significant other.

If you’re traveling to OKC for the weekend and looking for things to do that will impress your special someone, you’ve come to the right place! Stay safe and stay warm with your loved one this Valentine’s Day in OKC.

If you’re looking for a classic dinner and movie experience and don’t know where to go, spend your night at one of OKC’s premier restaurants. Ludivine is offering a dine-in special for Valentine’s Day weekend, as well as the Melting Pot. If you’re looking for the best view in Oklahoma City, fresh fare, contemporary cocktails and a stunning skyline await you at Vast. OKC is home to several cozy steakhouse establishments and a few of the best for the occasion are Red Prime, The Mantel, Broadway 10 and Mahogany Prime Steakhouse.

Your Valentine’s Day doesn’t end there, though. Head to Rodeo Cinema in Stockyards City and catch a movie of your choice. The quaint cinema originally opened in 1924 to show silent movies and now serves as a modern-day movie theatre, showcasing prime independent films while offering guests an exceptional movie-watching experience.

Plan a Spa Day

If you and your date are over the common Valentine’s Day festivities, maybe it’s time to mix it up with a spa day. Booking a couples massage is a cinch and OKC’s premier spas are open for business, with some limitations. Sweet Mimosa, Three Graces and Udander are ideal options for ultimate relaxation. Spots fill up quickly over Valentine’s Day, so be sure to book in advance. Who’s going to turn down a romantic day at the spa with their beau?

Stay at a Romantic Hotel

If the spa isn’t your cup of tea, enjoy Valentine’s Day weekend at one of OKC’s most luxurious hotels for a romantic night out. Spice things up on Valentine’s Day morning by ordering room service to surprise your loved one or visit the hotel’s on-site restaurant for the full experience. Stay the night at 21c Museum Hotel, a contemporary art museum and boutique hotel. Guests can enjoy deluxe accommodations and an evening filled with libations and contemporary cuisine at Mary Eddy’s Dining Room. The Colcord Hotel is conveniently located just steps away from the Myriad Botanical Gardens and Scissortail Park. FLINT, an upscale casual restaurant and lounge located on the ground floor of the hotel, is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Set on a tranquil, residential street, the Bradford House is a place where guests are invited to be enchanted by curiosity and intrigue. Be sure to check out the on-site restaurant, bar and café during your stay. Located in downtown OKC, the Skirvin Hilton is a sophisticated and glamorous hotel where guests are enveloped in a world of luxury. The hotel features an art deco style grill restaurant serving American and Southern dishes, in addition to a chic cocktail bar. With only 54 rooms, the Ambassador Hotel will make you feel right at home. Guests can also take advantage of the on-site restaurant, Café Cuveé, or head to the rooftop bar for one of the best views of the downtown skyline.

Visit a Museum

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be limited to an evening event. After breakfast in bed or dining at one of the city’s romantic hotels, there are plenty of activities to do during the day. You can’t go wrong with taking your date to a museum where you can explore OKC’s culture and diversity. Before your evening out at one of OKC’s romantic restaurants, visit the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, Factory Obscura, Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center or the new First Americans Museum. Or switch things up by solving a crime with your date during Forensic Night at the Museum of Osteology.

View our guide to 48 hours in OKC for trip inspiration and recommendations on ways to explore the Modern Frontier!