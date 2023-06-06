Speranza Scappucci to become Royal Opera’s principal guest conductor

LONDON – In 2025-26, Speranza Scappucci will likely be appointed because the principal guest conductor of London’s Royal Opera, as according to the corporate’s announcement on Monday.

Scappucci, who’s a 50-year-old Italian graduate of the Santa Cecilia Conservatory in Rome and the Juilliard School in New York, made her Royal Opera debut closing yr in Verdi’s “Attila.” The Royal Opera has no longer had a principal guest conductor since Daniele Gatti from 1994-97.

She will paintings along Jakub Hrůša, who succeeds Antonio Pappano as track director for the 2025-26 season. Scappucci will likely be focused on works by means of Verdi and Puccini in conjunction with bel canto.

Previously, Scappucci was once track director of Belgium’s Opéra Royal de Wallonie-Liège from 2017-22 and has debuted with the Metropolitan Opera, the Vienna State Opera, Milian’s Teatro alla Scala and the Paris Opéra.