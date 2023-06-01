Sports Medicine Report: Russell and Walter questionable ahead of Dallas showdown | May 31, 2023

Sports Medicine Report is SportingKC.com’s common replace at the group’s well being standing prior to upcoming fits. The record is gifted by means of Children’s Mercy Kansas City.
All the information shared within the record comes from the group’s professional participant availability studies, which can be submitted roughly 3 days prior to the fit.
Tonight, Sporting Kansas City will face off towards FC Dallas at Children’s Mercy Park. This is the group’s 2nd consecutive house sport of the MLS season, after their 4-1 victory towards the Portland Timbers on Sunday.
Sporting’s Captain Johnny Russell and midfielder Remi Walter are each questionable for this night’s sport, having ignored the closing fit towards the Timbers.
The sport will start at 7:30 p.m. CT (7:39 p.m. CT precise kick) and can be to be had for streaming in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Locally, Sports Radio 810 WHB (English) and La Grande 1340 AM (Spanish) will broadcast the sport at the radio.