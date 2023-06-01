Sports Medicine Report: Russell and Walter questionable ahead of Dallas showdown | May 31, 2023





Sports Medicine Report is SportingKC.com’s common replace at the group’s well being standing prior to upcoming fits. The record is gifted by means of Children’s Mercy Kansas City.

All the information shared within the record comes from the group’s professional participant availability studies, which can be submitted roughly 3 days prior to the fit.

Tonight, Sporting Kansas City will face off towards FC Dallas at Children’s Mercy Park. This is the group’s 2nd consecutive house sport of the MLS season, after their 4-1 victory towards the Portland Timbers on Sunday.

Sporting’s Captain Johnny Russell and midfielder Remi Walter are each questionable for this night’s sport, having ignored the closing fit towards the Timbers.