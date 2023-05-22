Spotlight shines on mental health at Back 2 Basics event in Fort Lauderdale – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

In an effort to handle the stigma surrounding mental health and inspire folks to hunt lend a hand, a South Florida group not too long ago arranged an event fittingly referred to as Back 2 Basics. Held at Fort Lauderdale’s Esplanade Park, the event equipped attendees with the chance to talk with mental health execs, whilst additionally serving as a amusing day for other folks of every age to advertise mental wellness. Florida Mental Health Coalition subsidized the event in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month this May. Dr. Ann Monis, CEO and forensic psychologist with Transformative Healthcare Solutions, commented on the luck of the event, declaring that extra other folks than ever prior to are opening up about their mental health wishes. She and different mental health execs need to remind the group that lend a hand is all the time to be had to those that want it.

