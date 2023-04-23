Texas

Spring woman accused of stomping child’s head, documents show

April 23, 2023
Houston Chronicle

A Spring woman accused of stomping and kicking a 9-year-old circle of relatives member’s head is out on bond after being arrested final Wednesday, in keeping with court docket documents.

Alexis Jackson, 30, used to be arrested within the 4800 block of Aquagate Drive by means of Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies after a kid welfare take a look at printed visual accidents to the 9-year-old, the place of job mentioned in a social media post. Jackson used to be allegedly observed hurting the kid on video, the court docket documents confirmed. The kid used to be despatched to a health facility for remedy.

The 30-year-old, who used to be booked into the Harris County Jail, used to be launched Friday after making $20,000 bond.

Child Protective Services used to be contacted after Jackson’s arrest, the constable’s place of job mentioned. Court documents mentioned the kid “also reported not being fed ‘in a while.’”

[email protected]

Jhair Romero is the Latino communities reporter for the Houston Chronicle’s neighborhood/inequity group.

