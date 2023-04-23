Spring woman accused of stomping child’s head, documents show



Houston Chronicle



A Spring woman accused of stomping and kicking a 9-year-old circle of relatives member’s head is out on bond after being arrested final Wednesday, in keeping with court docket documents.

Alexis Jackson, 30, used to be arrested within the 4800 block of Aquagate Drive by means of Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies after a kid welfare take a look at printed visual accidents to the 9-year-old, the place of job mentioned in a social media post. Jackson used to be allegedly observed hurting the kid on video, the court docket documents confirmed. The kid used to be despatched to a health facility for remedy.