SPS to begin superintendent search, Gay Washington not a candidate | Oklahoma

Stillwater Public School is beginning its search for a new Superintendent. Interim Superintendent Gay Washington – a former Assistant Superintendent who is well known in the community – issued a statement Monday that made it clear she is not applying for the job.

“When I accepted this role in an interim capacity, I made the Board aware that I intended only to complete this academic year. While I appreciate the encouragement of the board and of friends and colleagues in the community to continue in this capacity, I plan to step out of this role in June of this year,” Washington said in a statement released via social media. “I will, however, be involved in the process of selecting the future superintendent and will take great care to work with the Board to find someone who will lead SPS into a bright future.”

Washington had previously served as Interim Superintendent for a year before former Superintendent Marc Moore was hired in 2016. She retired from Stillwater Public Schools in 2017 after giving the district 32 years of service.

Washington had been a candidate for the job that eventually went to Moore.

After retiring from the district, she served as executive director of the Oklahoma Wondertorium, an award-winning children’s museum that closed at the end of 2020.

She has most recently worked as an educational consultant for LEAD Training, LLC, according to her LinkedIn profile. The company offers customized leadership, education and development training.

Moore resigned suddenly at the end of December, only seven months into a three-year contract set to expire in 2024.

The Board of Education met for more than two hours Dec. 30 to discuss the terms of Moore’s separation agreement. He was not present at that meeting. Such agreements can involve payments or financial considerations.

At the time, Vice-president of the Board Tim Riley characterized the agreement between the superintendent and board as a confidential personnel matter.

The News Press has since requested a copy of Moore’s separation agreement under the Oklahoma Open Records Act but the Board of Education has so far denied that request.

The Board of Education will meet in a special session Tuesday to discuss the hiring of a new superintendent for the district, Washington said in her statement.

The district has provided the News Press with a copy of Washington’s contract for temporary employment that was finalized Jan. 11 and runs Jan. 1 – June 30, unless one of the parties opts to end it earlier.

She is being paid the equivalent of $153,500 per year and her earnings will be prorated for any partial months worked.

She receives a $500 per month for vehicle expenses, including mileage within 50 miles of the district and reimbursement at the IRS mileage rate for travel outside a 50-mile radius. She also receives $35 per month toward her cell phone bill because the district requires her to have one for mobile communication. Those benefits are considered part of her taxable income.

The district is paying $615.30 per month for her medical, health and hospitalization coverage. The amount covers the health insurance she already had in place and cannot exceed what the district would have paid if she participated in the district health plan. That is also considered part of her taxable income.

Washington will receive the equivalent of 10 days of vacation and 10 days of sick leave per fiscal year, to be prorated for the half year of her contract.

The contract states that it is not subject to any continuing contract law and no action needs to be taken by the Board of Education to dismiss, non-renew or terminate it. Washington also has the right to end the contract at any time.

