Spurs’ Tre Jones donates $25K to Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas in Uvalde





San Antonio Spurs participant Tre Jones just lately donated $25,000 to the Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas in Uvalde all over a “Healing Through Sports” grief camp for survivors of the Robb Elementary School mass capturing. The half-day basketball health facility additionally equipped grief training and emotional fortify from skilled counselors. Jones used to be named a finalist for the NBA Cares’ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Award in May. Additionally, he used to be ready to excursion the brand new Children’s Bereavement Center in Uvalde, which is scheduled to open later this month and can be offering grief fortify products and services, counseling, camps, and fortify teams for kids and adults in the Uvalde neighborhood. The match used to be arranged in partnership with Spurs Sports & Entertainment volunteers.

