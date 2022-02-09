Spurs vs. Cavaliers prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 9 best bets from model on 65-36 run

The Cleveland Cavaliers expect to have newcomer Caris LeVert in the lineup when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday evening. LeVert was acquired along with a second-round draft pick from Indiana on Sunday for Ricky Rubio, a first-round pick and a pair of second-rounders. Cleveland (33-21) is seeking its seventh straight home victory after defeating the Pacers 98-85 on Sunday. San Antonio (20-34), meanwhile, has been idle since cruising past Houston 131-106 on Friday.

Tip-off at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Cavaliers vs. Spurs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 216.5.

Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Cavaliers vs. Spurs:

Cavaliers vs. Spurs spread: Cleveland -5.5

Cavaliers vs. Spurs over-under: 216.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Spurs money line: Cleveland -220, San Antonio +180

CLE: The Cavaliers are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games as favorites

SA: The Spurs are 1-7 ATS in their last eight contests as underdogs

Why the Cavaliers can cover



Cleveland hasn’t lost at home since Jan. 4, when it dropped a 110-106 decision against Memphis. The Cavs overcame a 20-point deficit on Sunday to post their third win in four overall contests as Cedi Osman scored a game-high 22 points off the bench. It marked just the second time in 17 outings the 26-year-old small forward reached the 20-point plateau.

LeVert is coming off his best performance of the season as he poured in 42 points on 19-of-26 shooting in his final appearance with Indiana on Friday. The 27-year-old shooting guard was second on the Pacers with an average of 18.7 points per game and is a welcome addition as point guard Darius Garland (team-high 19.8 points) has missed the last four games with a back injury and is questionable for Wednesday. Cleveland’s bench produced 62 points on Sunday, with power forward Kevin Love notching 19 along with seven rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes.

Why the Spurs can cover

San Antonio is well-rested, as it hasn’t played since rolling past Houston 131-106 at home to end its three-game losing streak. Keldon Johnson set a season high as he led the Spurs with a game-best 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting. The 22-year-old small forward is second on the team in scoring with an average of 15.4 points per contest.

Zach Collins performed well in his debut with the Spurs, recording 10 points and seven rebounds in his first NBA game since Aug. 15, 2020 with Portland. The 24-year-old power forward, who had been sidelined after undergoing a pair of surgeries on his foot, was 4-of-7 from the floor in 13 minutes of action off the bench. Jakob Poeltl registered 21 points and 10 assists, Dejounte Murray also posted a double-double (19 points, 11 assists) and Doug McDermott was 5-of-6 from beyond the arc en route to 19 points.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Spurs picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting 209 combined points.

So who wins Spurs vs. Cavaliers? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.