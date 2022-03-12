Spurs vs. Jazz odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, March 11 prediction from proven computer model

The San Antonio Spurs will tackle the Utah Jazz at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday on the AT&T Heart. The Spurs are 25-41 total and 12-20 at residence, whereas Utah is 41-24 total and 18-14 on the street. Utah is presently the No. four seed within the Western Convention whereas San Antonio is presently 12th however is simply two video games again from a spot within the play-in event.

The Jazz have gained two of the final three head-to-head matchups with the Spurs however San Antonio is 2-1 towards the unfold throughout that span. Utah is favored by six factors within the newest Spurs vs. Jazz odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over-under is ready at 228.5. Earlier than getting into any Jazz vs. Spurs picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Mannequin simulates each NBA recreation 10,000 instances and has returned effectively over $10,000 in revenue for $100 gamers on its top-rated NBA picks over the previous three-plus seasons. The mannequin enters Week 20 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a surprising 74-47 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning virtually $2,100. Anybody following it has seen big returns.

Now, the mannequin has set its sights on Spurs vs. Jazz. You may head to SportsLine to see its picks. Listed below are a number of NBA betting lines for Jazz vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Jazz unfold: Spurs +6

Spurs vs. Jazz over-under: 228.5 factors

Featured Sport | San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz

What it’s essential know in regards to the Spurs

San Antonio acquired a troublesome blow on Wednesday because it fell 119-104 to the Toronto Raptors. San Antonio’s defeat took place regardless of a high quality recreation from level guard Dejounte Murray, who virtually dropped a triple-double with 25 factors, 12 assists, and 9 rebounds.

Murray helps lead an offense that may be dynamic at instances, as San Antonio ranks fifth within the NBA in tempo (100.0), seventh in scoring (112.7 ppg), fifth in field-goal share (46.9) and first in assists (28.1 apg). Nevertheless, protection has been a problem for the Spurs. They rank 25th in factors allowed per recreation (113.0) and 19th in defensive ranking (112.1).

What it’s essential know in regards to the Jazz

In the meantime, every thing got here up roses for the Jazz at residence towards the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday because the squad secured a 123-85 win. The competition was just about determined by the half, when the rating had already reached 63-35. Utah’s small ahead Bojan Bogdanovic appeared sharp as he shot 6-for-9 from downtown and completed with 27 factors.

The Jazz make the most of an offensive system that’s closely depending on pick-and-roll actions and it’s labored wonders for them. They rank first within the NBA in offensive ranking (116.5) and fifth in scoring (113.7 ppg). Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have been extraordinarily profitable in PNR collectively and it’s helped Mitchell rating 25.5 ppg whereas Gobert is averaging 15.5 ppg and taking pictures 71.three % from the ground. Bogdanovic (leg) won’t be obtainable for Friday’s recreation.

How one can make Jazz vs. Spurs picks

The mannequin has simulated Spurs vs. Jazz 10,000 instances and the outcomes are in. We are able to inform you that the mannequin is leaning over and it’s additionally generated a point-spread decide that’s hitting in almost 60 % of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Spurs vs. Jazz? And which aspect of the unfold hits almost 60 % of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the mannequin that has crushed its NBA picks.