Spurs vs. Kings odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Mar. 3 prediction from proven computer model

The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Sacramento Kings at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at the AT&T Center. San Antonio is 24-38 overall and 11-18 at home, while Sacramento is 23-41 overall and 8-23 on the road. The Spurs will be playing their first home game since Feb. 4 after wrapping up an eight-game road trip.

Spurs vs. Kings spread: Spurs -6.5

Spurs vs. Kings over-under: 241 points

Featured Game | San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings

What you need to know about the Spurs

San Antonio will be happy to return home after going 4-4 on its eight-game road trip. The Spurs are coming off a 118-105 loss to Memphis on Monday, which was their second consecutive loss. They will now return home for 12 of their final 20 games of the regular season where they will be looking to make a run at a playoff or play-in spot.

Point guard Dejounte Murray leads San Antonio with 20.1 points, 9.4 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game. Small forward Keldon Johnson is also scoring in double figures, averaging 15.9 points. The Spurs are 15-2 in their last 17 home games against Sacramento.

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento has lost five of its last six games following a 125-95 setback against the Pelicans on Wednesday. The Kings led by one point at the end of the first quarter and were only down by four points at halftime, but they were held to 34 points in the second half. Point guard De’Aaron Fox led the team with 25 points, including 17 in the first half.

The Kings are four games back of the final play-in spot in the Western Conference, sitting two games behind San Antonio. Fox has been Sacramento’s leading scorer, averaging 22.0 points per game. The Kings have covered the spread in eight of their last 12 games against San Antonio.

