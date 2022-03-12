Spurs vs. Pacers odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, March 12 predictions from proven computer model

The San Antonio Spurs will tackle the Indiana Pacers at eight p.m. ET on Saturday on the AT&T Middle. San Antonio is 26-41 general and 13-20 at residence, whereas Indiana is 22-45 general and 7-26 on the street. Each groups have struggled towards the unfold of late, with Indiana protecting in considered one of its final 5 video games whereas San Antonio has solely coated in two of its final six contests.

Nonetheless, the Pacers have coated of their final 5 video games in San Antonio and are 9-2 ATS of their final 11 towards the Spurs. Nonetheless, San Antonio is favored by 5.5 factors within the newest Spurs vs. Pacers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is about at 237.

Spurs vs. Pacers unfold: Spurs -5.5

Spurs vs. Pacers over-under: 237 factors

Featured Sport | San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers

What you have to know in regards to the Spurs

The Spurs got here out on prime in a nail-biter towards the Utah Jazz on Friday, sneaking previous 104-102 as coach Gregg Popovich set the profession wins mark. It was one other huge evening for San Antonio’s level guard Dejounte Murray, who had 27 factors together with 9 boards and 5 steals. Murray made his first NBA All-Star staff this season and is averaging 20.7 factors, 9.three assists and eight.four rebounds per sport all whereas main the league in steals (2.1 spg).

Nonetheless, regardless of Murray’s development, the Spurs have had main points defensively and on the glass. San Antonio ranks 25th within the NBA in factors allowed per sport (112.9) and is 26th in defensive rebounding share (75.1). The Spurs might want to tighten up in these regards if they are going to chase down the Pelicans for a spot within the Western Convention play-in match.

What you have to know in regards to the Pacers

Talking of shut video games: it was all tied up 63-63 at halftime however Indiana was not fairly the Cleveland Cavaliers’ equal within the second half once they met on Tuesday. They fell 127-124 to the Cavaliers. A silver lining for the Pacers was the play of taking pictures guard Tyrese Haliburton, who had 25 factors and 9 assists.

Indiana did not have an excessive amount of hassle with the Spurs at residence within the groups’ earlier assembly final November as they received 131-118. Nonetheless, the roster has modified significantly for the Pacers since that win early within the season. Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert are each gone and Haliburton and Buddy Hield are actually the first scoring choices.

The right way to make Pacers vs. Spurs picks

