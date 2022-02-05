Spurs vs. Rockets odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 4 predictions from proven computer model

The San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets are set to square off in a Southwest Division matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at the AT&T Center. The Spurs are 19-34 overall and 10-18 at home, while Houston is 15-36 overall and 7-20 on the road. Houston was able to snap an 11-game home losing streak on Wednesday.

Spurs vs. Rockets spread: Spurs -3.5

Spurs vs. Rockets over-under: 234 points

Featured Game | San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets

What you need to know about the Spurs

San Antonio will be trying to end a three-game losing streak following a 112-95 loss to Miami on Thursday. The Spurs were without three of their starters in that game, as Dejounte Murray (wrist), Doug McDermott (ankle) and Jakob Poeltl (concussion) were all sidelined. All three players are listed as questionable to return on Friday night.

The shorthanded lineup could receive a boost in the form of Zach Collins, who is getting set to return from an ankle injury that forced him to miss the entire 2020-21 season and the beginning of this year. San Antonio shot a season-best 57.4 percent from the floor in a 134-103 win at Houston on Jan. 25. The Spurs have only covered the spread once in their last six home games.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Houston is hitting the road after picking up a rare home win on Wednesday. The Rockets snapped an 11-game home losing skid with a 115-104 win over Cleveland, as Christian Wood and Jalen Green each scored 21 points. They led by three points with 2:44 remaining before scoring 10 straight points to secure the win.

It was a balanced effort for the Rockets, as Garrison Mathews and Kevin Porter Jr. had 16 points each. Wood leads Houston with 17.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. The Rockets have covered the spread in five of their last six road contests.

