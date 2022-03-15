Spurs vs. Timberwolves: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who’s Enjoying
Minnesota @ San Antonio
Present Information: Minnesota 39-30; San Antonio 26-42
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs’ homestand continues as they put together to tackle the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:30 p.m. ET March 14 at AT&T Heart. Minnesota will probably be strutting in after a victory whereas the Spurs will probably be stumbling in from a defeat.
The matchup between San Antonio and the Indiana Pacers this previous Saturday was not a complete blowout, however with San Antonio falling 119-108 at house, it was darn near turning into one. Regardless of the loss, San Antonio acquired a strong efficiency out of middle Jock Landale, who had 26 factors together with seven boards. Landale had some hassle discovering his footing in opposition to the Utah Jazz this previous Friday, so this was a step in the correct path. Landale’s factors have been essentially the most he has had all yr.
In the meantime, Minnesota was in a position to grind out a strong win over the Miami Warmth this previous Saturday, profitable 113-104. The Timberwolves’ rating got here on a bunch effort, with scores from capturing guard Jaylen Nowell (16 factors), small ahead Anthony Edwards (15 factors), middle Karl-Anthony Cities (15 factors), level guard D’Angelo Russell (14 factors), and energy ahead Jaden McDaniels (14 factors). That makes it 5 consecutive video games by which Karl-Anthony Cities has had no less than ten rebounds.
The Spurs are anticipated to lose this subsequent one by 3.5. These enjoying the percentages have seen issues shuttle with San Antonio, who’re 34-33-1 in opposition to the unfold.
San Antonio is now 26-42 whereas Minnesota sits at 39-30. A pair of stats to maintain behind your head whereas watching: San Antonio enters the sport with solely 18.Three fouls per sport on common, good for second greatest within the league. However Minnesota ranks second within the league with regards to fouls drawn per sport, with 20.Eight on common. The ref’s whistle may dictate the move of motion on this one.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- The place: AT&T Heart — San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports activities – North
- On-line streaming: fuboTV (Strive free of charge. Regional restrictions could apply.)
- Comply with: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Value: $14.00
Odds
The Timberwolves are a 3.5-point favourite in opposition to the Spurs, in accordance with the most recent NBA odds.
Bettors have moved in opposition to the Timberwolves barely, as the sport opened with the Timberwolves as a 5.5-point favourite.
Over/Underneath: -111
Sequence Historical past
San Antonio have received 14 out of their final 20 video games in opposition to Minnesota.
