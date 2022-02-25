Spurs vs. Wizards odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 25 predictions from proven computer model

The San Antonio Spurs will tackle the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Capital One Area. Washington is 27-31 general and 15-15 at dwelling, whereas the Spurs are 23-36 general and 12-18 on the street. San Antonio has received three of its final 4 video games, placing itself able to make a run at a playoff spot.

San Antonio is favored by three factors within the newest Wizards vs. Spurs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, whereas the over-under is about at 224. Earlier than coming into any Spurs vs. Wizards picks, you may wish to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates each NBA recreation 10,000 instances and has returned nicely over $10,000 in revenue for $100 gamers on its top-rated NBA picks over the previous three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 18 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a surprising 69-41 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning virtually $2,300. Anybody following it has seen enormous returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wizards vs. Spurs. You may head to SportsLine to see its picks. Listed here are a number of NBA betting lines for Wizards vs. Spurs:

Wizards vs. Spurs unfold: Wizards +3

Wizards vs. Spurs over-under: 224 factors

Featured Sport | Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs

What you have to know concerning the Wizards

Washington alternated between wins and losses in its remaining six video games earlier than the All-Star break, culminating with a 117-103 win over Brooklyn final Thursday. The Wizards made 16-of-18 from the ground within the fourth quarter, outscoring the Nets 39-25. They acquired huge man Kristaps Porzingis from Dallas previous to the commerce deadline, however he might be out on Friday evening as a consequence of a knee damage.

The Wizards are already enjoying with out main scorer Bradley Beal, who suffered a season-ending damage on the finish of January. Beal’s absence leaves Kyle Kuzma as the highest scorer on the crew (16.3), together with being the main rebounder (8.8). Washington has thrived on Friday nights, profitable eight of its final 11 video games.

What you have to know concerning the Spurs

San Antonio comes into this recreation with some momentum after profitable three of its remaining 4 video games previous to the All-Star break. The Spurs closed out that stretch with a 114-106 win over Oklahoma Metropolis on Feb.16 of their most up-to-date outing. Heart Jakob Poeltl recorded a 20-point, 17-rebound double-double within the win, whereas 5 of his teammates scored no less than 15 factors.

First-time All-Star Dejounte Murray leads San Antonio with 19.9 factors, 9.Three assists and eight.Three rebounds per recreation. Keldon Johnson is including 15.7 factors and 6.zero rebounds, whereas Derrick White is scoring 14.four factors. The Spurs have lined the unfold in 5 of their final seven video games in opposition to Washington.

The way to make Spurs vs. Wizards picks

The model has simulated Wizards vs. Spurs 10,000 instances and the outcomes are in. We will let you know that the model is leaning beneath, and it additionally says one facet of the unfold has all the worth. You may solely see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Spurs vs. Wizards? And which facet of the unfold has all the worth? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.