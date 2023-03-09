SQ 820 FAILS!

Oklahomans voted against State Question 820, which would’ve legalized recreational marijuana for people 21 and older during a special election Tuesday.

With 1,424 of 1,982 precincts reporting at 8:18 p.m. Tuesday night, 63.05 percent of voters voted against the question and 36.95 percent for it, according to unofficial election results on the Oklahoma State Election Board Website.

SQ 820 would have allowed individuals to possess up to one ounce of marijuana, six mature marijuana plants and six seedling plants.

The state question would also have created a licensing process for recreational marijuana dispensaries, commercial growers, processors and transporters and directed the state to create rules for the preparation and labeling of marijuana products within 90 days after becoming law.

SQ 820 would have imposed a 15 percent excise tax on each sale and surplus revenue from the tax would have been directed to school programs for substance abuse prevention, drug addiction treatment programs, courts, local government and the state General Revenue Fund, according to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s executive proclamation.

This vote comes nearly five years after State Question 788 where Oklahoma legalized the license, cultivation, use and possession of marijuana for medical purposes.