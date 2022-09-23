SQ 820 Won’t Be On Ballot

The Oklahoma Supreme Court settled the final challenges to the petition for State Question 820.

If it passes, the state question will legalize the use of recreational marijuana in Oklahoma, but the measure will not be on the November ballot.

The court also upheld the state attorney general’s version of the ballot title, rejecting the two challenges to it.

The court’s decisions mark the end of the petition phase for the state question and means the measure is going to be placed on a ballot, but not in November.



Supporters of the state question fault the Office of the Secretary of State for causing the delay in finishing the count of petition signatures and asked the court to intervene.

“Of course, we are disappointed that the court did not grant our request to place SQ 820 on the November ballot,” a spokesman for the proponent campaign organization said.

“It is disappointing that the secretary of state’s unqualified vendor, combined with rival amateur campaigns and political special interest groups delayed the process, thereby, preventing Oklahomans from voting on this in November.”

“However, we cannot lose sight of how far we have come,” the spokesman went on.

“This is a big deal,” he continued.

A special election for the measure may be set, otherwise, the measure will be placed on the general election ballot in 2024.

