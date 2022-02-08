St. Andrew United Methodist Church 2022 Prom Closet

The event wil help more than 1,000 students find a prom dress at no cost.

PLANO, Texas — Prom season is around the corner, and the St. Andrew United Methodist Church is back again with an event to help high school students find the dress of their dreams.

Over a two-week period, the church is hosting a “Prom Closet” for the 13th year to help more than 1,000 students find a prom dress at no cost.

Details

WHEN: Feb. 15 -17 & 19 and Feb. 21 – 26

WHERE: Smith Worship Center, at St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Plano

HOW IT WORKS: This year advance registration is required for a 1.5-hour time slot. To register, visit standrewumc.org/promcloset.

Each shopper must be present to select her own dress and accessories and may have one guest, age 16 or older, with them. A personal shopper volunteer will assist each shopper throughout the process.

There will be 20 shopping slots per each 1.5-hour time frame.

How volunteers can help

The Prom Closet is accepting donations of dresses (sizes 0-30), jewelry, shoes, handbags and wraps.

All donations may be dropped off at St. Andrew between Jan. 14 – Feb. 25. Visit their website for exact information on hours of operation.

A link on Amazon is available for anyone that would like to help by purchasing items, which will be shipped directly to the church. To review items available for purchase, visit: tinyurl.com/PromClosetWishList

For full information on the event, including how to volunteer, click here. A background check is required for all adult volunteers.