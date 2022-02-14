St. Bonaventure vs. Saint Louis: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who’s Playing

Saint Louis @ St. Bonaventure

Current Records: Saint Louis 17-7; St. Bonaventure 14-7

What to Know

Get ready for an Atlantic 10 battle as the St. Bonaventure Bonnies and the Saint Louis Billikens will face off at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at Reilly Center. St. Bonaventure will be strutting in after a victory while Saint Louis will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Bonnies are hoping for another win. They took their contest against the Billikens on Friday 68-61. It was another big night for St. Bonaventure’s guard Kyle Lofton, who had 16 points and eight assists.

St. Bonaventure’s victory brought them up to 14-7 while Saint Louis’ defeat pulled them down to 17-7. St. Bonaventure is 8-5 after wins this season, and Saint Louis is 5-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET

Monday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center — St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center — St. Bonaventure, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

St. Bonaventure have won nine out of their last 12 games against Saint Louis.