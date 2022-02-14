Sports

St. Bonaventure vs. Saint Louis: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

February 14, 2022
Who’s Playing

Saint Louis @ St. Bonaventure

Current Records: Saint Louis 17-7; St. Bonaventure 14-7

What to Know

Get ready for an Atlantic 10 battle as the St. Bonaventure Bonnies and the Saint Louis Billikens will face off at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at Reilly Center. St. Bonaventure will be strutting in after a victory while Saint Louis will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Bonnies are hoping for another win. They took their contest against the Billikens on Friday 68-61. It was another big night for St. Bonaventure’s guard Kyle Lofton, who had 16 points and eight assists.

St. Bonaventure’s victory brought them up to 14-7 while Saint Louis’ defeat pulled them down to 17-7. St. Bonaventure is 8-5 after wins this season, and Saint Louis is 5-1 after losses.

How To Watch

  • When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET
  • Where: Reilly Center — St. Bonaventure, New York
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
  • Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

St. Bonaventure have won nine out of their last 12 games against Saint Louis.

  • Feb 11, 2022 – St. Bonaventure 68 vs. Saint Louis 61
  • Mar 06, 2021 – St. Bonaventure 71 vs. Saint Louis 53
  • Feb 06, 2021 – Saint Louis 70 vs. St. Bonaventure 59
  • Mar 07, 2020 – Saint Louis 72 vs. St. Bonaventure 49
  • Mar 17, 2019 – Saint Louis 55 vs. St. Bonaventure 53
  • Mar 09, 2019 – St. Bonaventure 66 vs. Saint Louis 57
  • Mar 03, 2018 – St. Bonaventure 64 vs. Saint Louis 56
  • Feb 07, 2018 – St. Bonaventure 79 vs. Saint Louis 56
  • Feb 08, 2017 – St. Bonaventure 70 vs. Saint Louis 55
  • Jan 17, 2017 – St. Bonaventure 71 vs. Saint Louis 52
  • Mar 05, 2016 – St. Bonaventure 76 vs. Saint Louis 67
  • Feb 07, 2016 – St. Bonaventure 65 vs. Saint Louis 62





