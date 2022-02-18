St. John’s vs. Butler: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who’s Playing

Butler @ St. John’s

Current Records: Butler 13-13; St. John’s 14-11

What to Know

The St. John’s Red Storm and the Butler Bulldogs are set to square off in a Big East matchup at 5 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Carnesecca Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Red Storm and the Xavier Musketeers on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as St. John’s wrapped it up with an 86-73 victory on the road. It was another big night for St. John’s’ guard Julian Champagnie, who had 27 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Butler came out on top in a nail-biter against the DePaul Blue Demons on Tuesday, sneaking past 73-71. Butler got double-digit scores from four players: guard Simas Lukosius (19), guard Chuck Harris (18), guard Jayden Taylor (12), and guard Aaron Thompson (11).

The wins brought St. John’s up to 14-11 and the Bulldogs to 13-13. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Red Storm rank 26th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 78.8 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, Butler is 19th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET

Friday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena — Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena — Jamaica, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Butler have won eight out of their last 13 games against St. John’s.