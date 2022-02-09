St. John’s vs. Villanova: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who’s Playing

Villanova @ St. John’s

Current Records: Villanova 17-6; St. John’s 13-9

What to Know

After two games on the road, the St. John’s Red Storm are heading back home. St. John’s and the #15 Villanova Wildcats will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

This past Saturday, the Red Storm narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Butler Bulldogs 75-72. St. John’s’ success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Julian Champagnie led the charge as he had 21 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Villanova and the Connecticut Huskies this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Villanova wrapped it up with an 85-74 win at home. Villanova’s forward Eric Dixon looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 boards. Dixon hadn’t helped his team much against the Marquette Golden Eagles last Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Dixon’s points were the most he has had all year.

The Red Storm are expected to lose this next one by 6. Their home court has been no bettor’s paradise, as they’ve failed to beat the spread in ten of their 14 home games.

The wins brought St. John’s up to 13-9 and the Wildcats to 17-6. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: St. John’s ranks 14th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.3 on average. But Villanova enters the matchup with only 4.4 steals given up per game on average, good for third best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden — New York, New York

Madison Square Garden — New York, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a solid 6-point favorite against the Red Storm, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Villanova have won 11 out of their last 14 games against St. John’s.

Jan 29, 2022 – Villanova 73 vs. St. John’s 62

Feb 23, 2021 – Villanova 81 vs. St. John’s 58

Feb 03, 2021 – St. John’s 70 vs. Villanova 59

Feb 26, 2020 – Villanova 71 vs. St. John’s 60

Jan 28, 2020 – Villanova 79 vs. St. John’s 59

Feb 17, 2019 – St. John’s 71 vs. Villanova 65

Jan 08, 2019 – Villanova 76 vs. St. John’s 71

Feb 07, 2018 – St. John’s 79 vs. Villanova 75

Jan 13, 2018 – Villanova 78 vs. St. John’s 71

Mar 09, 2017 – Villanova 108 vs. St. John’s 67

Feb 04, 2017 – Villanova 92 vs. St. John’s 79

Jan 14, 2017 – Villanova 70 vs. St. John’s 57

Feb 13, 2016 – Villanova 73 vs. St. John’s 63

Jan 31, 2016 – Villanova 68 vs. St. John’s 53

Injury Report for St. John’s

Posh Alexander: Out (Ankle)

Rafael Pinzon: Game-Time Decision (Illness)

Injury Report for Villanova