St Louis City, Dallas match postponed by lightning

A scoreless match between FC Dallas and St. Louis City was once postponed on Saturday evening because of lightning at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

The groups have been compelled to depart the sector within the fiftieth minute because of the inclement climate. The match shall be resumed at a later date, which is but to be made up our minds.

FC Dallas had an excellent report of 17-2-3 of their closing 20 house fits towards growth groups going into the sport, with wins in 11 in their closing 13. The handiest growth group to earn issues towards them at house in 2020 was once Nashville, who controlled a win and a draw.

Despite a up to date report of 1-3-1 of their closing 5 outings, St. Louis City entered the sport with 19 issues – the second one maximum by a diffusion group after 10 fits in MLS historical past. Only LAFC, of their debut season in 2018, had extra issues (20).

St. Louis City will trip to play the Chicago Fire on Saturday, whilst FC Dallas will tackle Austin at the identical day.

