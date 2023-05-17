St. Louis prosecutor resigns abruptly, Gov. Parson to name replacement on Friday | Missouri

(The Center Square) – Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he will appoint St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s replacement on Friday after she resigned on Tuesday.

Gardner announced on May 4 she was resigning effective June 1. But a statement from her office posted on social media on Tuesday announced St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell would be handling cases and Gardner was ending her service immediately

Despite her previously announced resignation, Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey continued to pursue a quo warranto case against Gardner to remove her from office. Bailey introduced on Monday evidence showing Gardner was at a family health care center for three hours on the day a judge was holding a contempt of court hearing against her, according to the Riverfront Times. Bailey earlier revealed Gardner was taking nursing classes at St. Louis University.

Parson met with St. Louis faith leaders on Tuesday about his duty to appoint Gardner’s replacement before taking part in a ribbon-cutting event at St. Louis Community College. During a press conference, he said his selection wouldn’t be a political appointee.

“With the applications we have, I couldn’t tell if they’re Democrats or Republicans,” said Parson, describing the process used to apply for the position. “That’s not going to be a factor. So it’s not going to be a political appointee, whether Republican or Democrat. It’s about who I think will go in there and do the best job to right this ship in the city of St. Louis. And, is their heart in the right place to really put St. Louis people first?”

Parson said there are approximately 1,000 Class A and B felonies needing prosecution in Gardner’s office and they will be a priority.

“Right now, it is much like when I became governor,” said Parson, referring to his succession after the resignation of Eric Greitens after he was charged with felony invasion of privacy by Gardner. “We need somebody in there right now just to stabilize things and make sure we’re doing the functions of the prosecutor’s office.”

The statement from Gardner’s office said the work with Bell and his office was “to ensure a comprehensive transition plan is in place to handle cases that prioritizes public safety.”

The statement referred further inquiries about ongoing cases in the city of St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office to be directed to Bell’s office.

A newly elected member of the St. Louis County Council is objecting to any county resources being spent on assisting the St. Louis Circuit Attorney. Republican councilman Dennis Hancock is requesting legislation requiring Bell’s office to get approval from the council before using any county resources “to aid and assist the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office, and that any such assistance must be reimbursed for actual costs …”

However, Parson said Bailey’s office would now be in charge.

“But I want to be clear when I talk about the Attorney General’s office is in assist mode,” Parson said. “We’re not going in there to take over that office. That’s not our job.”