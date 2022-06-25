St. Pete artist holds ‘Say Gay’ exhibit focused on Pride

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. — Chad Mize is a St. Petersburg-based artist and proprietor of Mize Gallery. You might have observed a few of his work in and across the Tampa Bay space as he is designed a number of murals and even created the hats that got out to followers on the Tampa Bay Rays recreation in June.

WFTS

Mize has lived in St. Pete for 20 years and mentioned Pride and the inclusivity within the metropolis are what drew him to maneuver right here within the first place.

“St. Pete Pride is celebrating the 20th year, and as a gay male, you just feel like it is a safe place to be. We just celebrate pride every day here,” mentioned Mize.

Right now, he’s internet hosting an artwork exhibit at his gallery referred to as “Say Gay.” It options artwork that Mize mentioned “Speaks, screams, and yells Gay.”

One of the items within the assortment was created by him and is even on show at Disney Springs.

“The piece behind me is called ‘Say It Without Saying It.’ It’s based on a mural that I did for Disney Springs this past May. This is a smaller version of it. It is basically the colors and has got the pride flags in it. But it is not screaming gay but it says gay,” defined Mize.

The “Say Gay” exhibit runs by way of Sunday at Mize Gallery in St. Pete.