St. Pete Pride organizers reflect on event’s 20-year anniversary

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — About 300,000 persons are anticipated to go to downtown St. Petersburg to attend one of many largest Pride occasions within the Southeast United States.

This yr marks the twentieth Pride celebration in St. Pete. Brian Longstreth, the unique Pride organizer can’t imagine how a lot the celebrations have grown.

“Being the 20th year, there are a lot of flashbacks and thinking about what we started and how far it’s come along and it’s a great feeling to see how big it has gotten and changed the community,” he defined.

Twenty years in the past, the St. Pete Pride celebrations acquired assist from only one metropolis council member — Rick Kriseman, who went on to develop into Mayor of St. Petersburg — in keeping with Longsteth. Now, St. Pete is celebrating eight years in a row incomes an ideal rating on the municipal equality index. The metropolis has additionally elected a number of brazenly homosexual metropolis council members and created an LGBTQ Liaison place.

Jim Nixon serves as the town’s LGBTQ liaison and helps to make sure St. Pete creates insurance policies that assist create equality and inclusion.

“We’re always going to fight for inclusivity and being that welcome city St. Pete has become,” Nixon defined.

Pride celebrations now prolong a full month in St. Pete and each day of the yr inclusion is on show downtown, particularly within the Grand Central District with murals, a rainbow-painted crosswalk and flags displayed 12 months a yr.

“You look at Sarasota Pride, Polk County Pride, Pasco County Pride. Which I never would have thought would have pride celebrations and they are, and I think a lot of that grew from the success of St. Pete Pride,” Longsteth defined.

Yet, with that success, LGBTQ neighborhood members are additionally dealing with adversity. This yr, Florida leaders handed a Parental Rights in Education Act, recognized to critics because the “Don’t Say Gay” invoice. The laws retains sexual orientation and gender identification discussions out of grade 3 and underneath lecture rooms.

St. Pete Pride’s present President, Tiffany Freisberg, mentioned the invoice has led to extra assist in St. Pete.

“Volunteers, attendees, sponsors. We are seeing a huge influx and I do think that’s in direct response to the legislation and the threats we are facing,” she defined.

Longstreth mentioned even after 20 years, the rationale he began Pride celebrations in St. Pete remains to be simply as related.

“I think it’s a good time for people to remember why St. Pete Pride started, which was to demand equal treatment. We need to be diligent to make sure we don’t lose the rights we worked hard to gain,” he elaborated.

Freisberg mentioned she’s grateful to dwell in a neighborhood that welcomes LGBTQ members with open arms.

“My Christian, heterosexual neighbors fly the Pride flag. That’s really lovely. That’s not something I take for granted,” she mentioned.

St. Petersburg’s Pride parade in 2019 drew 260,000 individuals, making it the thirteenth largest Pride parade within the nation. If the occasion attracts 310,000 individuals this yr, will probably be ranked within the high 10 Pride occasions within the nation.

Friday evening’s live performance runs from 4 -10 p.m. at Spa Beach on the St. Petersburg Pier.

Saturday’s parade would be the largest but with 175 entrees. The parade will final about 4 hours.

Sunday’s avenue honest and carnival will run down Central Avenue between twenty second and thirty first Streets. It will happen from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

