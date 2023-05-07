The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) was once referred to as to reply to a hit-and-run incident that led to a fatality on Saturday morning in Pinellas County, Florida.

Cassandra Gelineau, a 28-year-old resident of St. Petersburg, was once crossing within the south crosswalk on the intersection of fifteenth Avenue South and thirty fourth Street South when a car hit her whilst using from west to east. Unfortunately, the driving force fled the scene. The police later discovered the blue 2006 Lexus RX330 that was once concerned within the hit-and-run, however the motive force remains to be unidentified.

Mrs. Gelineau was once pronounced dead on the scene by means of the police.

As of now, the investigation continues. For additional information, please test again for updates.