Staffing shortage forces Lakeland Clerk of Court office to temporarily close

Due to staffing shortages, leaders on the Polk County Clerk of the Circuit Court Office in Lakeland were pressured to close their doorways till additional understand. The clerk’s provider foyer is probably not open to shoppers beginning Monday as a result of they just do not need sufficient educated crew contributors to body of workers the Lakeland office.

Kimberly Stenger, the Courts Director of Polk County Clerk & Comptroller reported that the office is down to one customer support clerk once they usually have 5 – 6 running at a time, as some back-office body of workers cross into trial or court docket to beef up the ones purposes. Court complaints and jury trials will nonetheless proceed on the Lakeland Government Center.

As a vital piece within the judicial gadget, the clerk’s office plays a variety of record-keeping, information, and monetary control for the county executive. With Lakeland being one of the fastest-growing spaces within the nation, the products and services that the clerk’s office supplies are a great deal wanted.

A dropbox is to be had for purchasers to use to report evictions, small claims, and site visitors instances. Many of the clerk’s products and services also are to be had on-line, and shoppers can consult with the Northeast or Bartow workplaces for duties that want to be accomplished in individual. The new Northeast Government Center in Lake Alfred opened its doorways Monday. There is these days no set date for when the clerk’s Lakeland office will reopen, however Stenger indicated that they hope to to find and educate body of workers inside of 2-3 months.

Starting pay for a customer support clerk is $15 an hour.