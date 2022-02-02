Stanford vs. California: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who’s Playing

California @ Stanford

Current Records: California 9-12; Stanford 12-7

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Stanford and the California Golden Bears will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Maples Pavilion. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Cardinal winning the first 76-70 at home and California taking the second 76-58.

Stanford suffered a grim 66-43 defeat to the UCLA Bruins this past Saturday. Stanford was surely aware of their 11.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Meanwhile, California came up short against the Southern California Trojans this past Saturday, falling 79-72. One thing holding the Golden Bears back was the mediocre play of forward Grant Anticevich, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

The Cardinal are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-6 against the spread when favored.

Stanford is now 12-7 while California sits at 9-12. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Stanford is stumbling into the matchup with the 348th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.9 on average. The Golden Bears have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 354th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.6 on average. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion — Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion — Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinal are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Stanford have won eight out of their last 15 games against California.

Injury Report for Stanford

Noah Taitz: Game-Time Decision (Lower Leg)

Daniel Begovich: Out for the Season (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for California