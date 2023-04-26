Stanley Cup playoffs: Dallas Stars beat Minnesota Wild in Game 5



The Dallas Stars took the collection lead for the 1st time with a 4-0 win in opposition to the Minnesota Wild in Game 5 on Tuesday evening. Tyler Seguin and Jason Robertson every had a power-play purpose and an help, whilst Roope Hintz had 3 assists for the second one consecutive sport. Jake Oettinger had 27 saves in his 2nd occupation playoff shutout, which integrated preventing 9 photographs from the Wild once they had back-to-back continual performs in fast succession in the second one length. Mason Marchment and Ty Dellandrea additionally scored for the Stars.

Seguin’s fourth power-play purpose got here simplest 2:22 into the sport, 8 seconds after Wild ahead Marcus Foligno’s five-minute primary penalty and sport misconduct for a knee-on-knee hit on Radek Faksa. Foligno used to be issued a sport misconduct after officers reviewed the play, which ended in Faksa desiring lend a hand to get off the ice. Pavelski has been in concussion protocol since Game 1, so Seguin is lately increased to the highest line with Robertson and Hintz, and has been given a bigger position at the continual play.

Gustavsson, Minnesota’s 24-year-old goalie, has began the final 3 video games since three-time Stanley Cup champion Marc-Andre Fleury used to be in internet for Game 2 when Dallas evened the collection with a 7-3 win. Gustavsson stopped 21 photographs Tuesday.

The Stars will attempt to shut out the first-round playoff collection Friday evening in Game 6 at Minnesota, the place the house crew shall be looking to steer clear of any other opening-round defeat. The 7th sport, if wanted, can be Sunday in Dallas.

This collection has observed Dallas ranking 9 power-play objectives, whilst Minnesota used to be 0 for three with a man-advantage in Game 5, with all of its continual performs in the second one length. The Wild did not even get a shot on purpose at the final one, when the Stars blocked 4 photographs ahead of they may get to the online.