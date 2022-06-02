Star pianists from abroad fitted for cowboy boots at Fort Worth’s Cliburn Competition

FORT WORTH — On Wednesday morning, a day earlier than the beginning of the Van Cliburn Worldwide Piano Competitors, 30 younger pianists from across the globe had been chatting and laughing within the foyer of Texas Christian College’s new music middle. Off to at least one aspect, opponents had been being fitted for their very own pair of cowboy boots.

“I’m so thrilled to put on correct cowboy boots,” stated Federico Gad Crema, 23, from Milan, Italy. “You see this sort of stuff within the motion pictures.”

Competitor Denis Linnik, 26, of Belarus, reacts with pleasure Wednesday to a pattern of the Ostrich boot he will probably be receiving from Justin Boots. (Ben Torres / Particular Contributor)

The whole lot will turn out to be extra critical immediately, when the primary competitor walks on stage on the constructing’s elegant 717-seat Van Cliburn Live performance Corridor. Creative managers, Cliburn followers, members of the press and a world jury will all be listening, to not point out viewers on-line.

“We open doorways on the Cliburn,” CEO Jacques Marquis instructed opponents throughout an orientation within the live performance corridor. “After that, your job is to maintain the door open.”

The competitors consists of 4 rounds, solo recitals main as much as concertos with the Fort Price Symphony Orchestra. At a June 18 awards ceremony, money prizes totaling $265,000 will probably be offered, together with creative administration companies price greater than $1 million.

The opponents are bringing works they’ve performed previously, together with items new to their repertoires. All pianists will play a commissioned work by competitors juror Stephen Hough, each a composer and live performance pianist. “I wished to write down a bit that was enjoyable,” he beforehand instructed The Dallas Morning Information, “within the custom of glittery keyboard items from Scarlatti to Prokofiev.”

For his repertoire, Gad Crema picked intimate works that he says will let him present his musical character. Within the preliminary spherical, he’ll carry out Scarlatti’s Sonata in D minor, which he calls “tender and tender.”

“The Van Cliburn Competitors is unquestionably not my forte,” he stated, “as a result of they have an inclination to want showy pianism. However Radu Lupu received this competitors, and he was most likely the God of sound. He was one of many essential the reason why I’m a pianist. I’m all the time searching for the great thing about sound.

“I don’t need to attempt to faux to be one other pianist, or one other individual. I simply need to be genuine, no matter I do.”

For a lot of pianists, that is solely their second time in Texas, having beforehand competed in screening auditions at TCU in March. “It’s so heat right here,” stated 24-year-old Chinese language pianist Ziyu Liu, who lives in Hanover, Germany, the place it’s “all the time very chilly and cloudy.”

Liu will compete early within the preliminaries, which makes him extra nervous. Together with Hough’s work, he’ll play Schubert’s Drei Klavierstücke and Bartok’s Piano Sonata, which he stated will enable him to point out “all prospects as a musician.”

Shuan Hern Lee, 19, from Australia, is extra conversant in the Dallas-Fort Price space. In 2019, he took dwelling the gold medal on the Cliburn Junior Piano Competitors. “It was an important expertise for me,” he stated. “I undoubtedly received accustomed to how this competitors runs.”

Although he’s one of many youngest opponents, Lee hasn’t thought of whether or not this places him at a drawback.

“After I went to auditions right here, I didn’t take a look at the competitor listing, even once they got here out with the outcomes,” he stated. “It’s not one thing in my management. I’d slightly spend my time on the music and my life-style habits. I believe that has a extra direct strategy to how effectively I carry out on stage.”

Opponents Yuki Yoshimi, 22, of Japan, left, and Sergey Tanin, 26, of Russia, middle, stand alongside Jacques Marquis, proper, Cliburn president and CEO, as they’re photographed with different opponents for a gaggle portrait throughout the orientation for this yr’s Van Cliburn Worldwide Piano Competitors at TCU’s Music Middle in Fort Price, on June 1, 2022. (Ben Torres / Particular Contributor)

Van Cliburn Worldwide Piano Competitors in Fort Price. Preliminary (June 2-4) and quarterfinal (June 5-6) rounds at Van Cliburn Live performance Corridor at Texas Christian College, 2900 W. Lowden St. Semifinal (June 8-12) and ultimate (June 14-18) rounds at Bass Efficiency Corridor, Fourth and Commerce. Single tickets $30 to $225; subscription packages from $162 to $2,900. 817-738-6536. cliburn.org.