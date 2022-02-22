Starbucks baristas write secret note on cup to help customer

The quick actions of Starbucks baristas in Texas are attracting national attention.One Corpus Christi mother has taken to social media to express her gratitude. It was a late Saturday night when Brandy Roberson’s daughter －who is in high school－ was approached by a man as she was studying.”I guess he was very loud and animated, you know, she wasn’t intimidated by it. However, all of a sudden this Starbucks employee came up to her and handed her this cup,” Brandy Roberson said.On the cup, it said: “Are you okay? Do you want us to intervene? If you do, take the lid off the cup.””She said she was like ‘gasp’. She looked up and all of the employees were all just staring at her, just ready to help, and she was so touched by that,” Brandy Roberson said.Brandy said the man went back to sit with his friends when he noticed that her daughter and the staff were communicating with each other.She said she hopes more businesses train their employees to notice when customers may be in danger and what they can do to help. Watch the video above for the full story.

