Starbucks CEO to retire; founder Schultz to be interim chief

Starbucks President and CEO Kevin Johnson mentioned Wednesday he’ll retire subsequent month, and former CEO and firm founder Howard Schultz will change him on an interim foundation.

Johnson, 61, mentioned he instructed the corporate’s board final yr that he was contemplating retirement after 5 years as CEO and 13 years at Starbucks. Starbucks expects to call a everlasting CEO by this fall.

Within the meantime, Schultz will function interim CEO; the corporate mentioned he’s taking $1 in compensation. Schultz, 68, can also be rejoining Starbucks’ board. Johnson succeeded Schultz as CEO in 2017.