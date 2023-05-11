Starbucks introduces 2 new summer drinks – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Starbucks has introduced two new drinks to overcome the summer warmth. The first one, Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino, is a wealthy mix of espresso, candy chocolate, mint taste, and chocolate chips, crowned with whipped cream, mocha sauce, and chocolate cookie mint sprinkles. The 2nd drink, White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew, is a refreshing chilly brew espresso with macadamia syrup, crowned with white-chocolate-macadamia-cream chilly foam and toasted cookie crumbles. Both drinks will probably be to be had for a restricted time at collaborating Starbucks places.

Social media is humming with pleasure in regards to the new drinks, with many Starbucks fanatics already making plans their subsequent discuss with to the espresso massive. The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew are positive to be successful this summer, so remember to clutch one prior to they’re long gone.

