Starbucks store in Studio City removes customer seating over ‘safety concerns’

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A Starbucks store in Studio City has got rid of its seating for purchasers because of “safety concerns.”

An indication at the door of the store, situated on Ventura Boulevard and Vineland Avenue, says it is a transient transfer. It’s now not transparent what sparked the verdict or how lengthy seating could be unavailable.

Eyewitness News reached out to Starbucks for a remark, in addition to L.A. City Councilmember Nithya Raman, who oversees the world.

The transfer follows the closure of six different Starbucks places throughout Southern California closing yr when the corporate mentioned crime, vagrancy and vandalism in and round the ones retail outlets used to be growing an unsafe setting for workers and consumers.

The retail outlets that closed have been:

– Santa Monica & Westmount, West Hollywood

– Hollywood & Western, Los Angeles

– 1st & Los Angeles (Doubletree), Los Angeles

– Hollywood & Vine, Hollywood

– Ocean Front Walk & Moss, Santa Monica

– 2d & San Pedro, downtown Los Angeles