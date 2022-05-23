StarbucksexitingRussia|FoodBusinessNews

Business

Starbucks exiting Russia

May 23, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

SEATTLE–StarbucksCorp.isceasingbusinessoperationsinRussia.ThecompanyhadsuspendedactivityinthecountryonMarch8andhasnowdecidedtonolongerhaveabrandpresencethere.

Starbuckshasapproximately130storesinRussia.ThecompanywillcontinuetosupportitsemployeesinRussia,ofwhichthereareapproximately2,000,forsixmonthsandwillassistemployeesinfindingnewopportunitiesoutsideofStarbucks.

Starbucks’announcementcomesaweekafterMcDonald’sCorp.saiditwasdivestingitsbusinessinRussia.Followingitsannouncement,McDonald’senteredasaleandpurchaseagreementwithitscurrentlicenseeAlexanderGovor.ARussianbusinessman,Mr.GovorwillacquireMcDonald’sentirerestaurantportfolioinRussiabutwilloperatethemunderanewbrand,whichwillincludechangestotherestaurantname,logoandmenu. 





