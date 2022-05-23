StarbucksexitingRussia|FoodBusinessNews

SEATTLE–StarbucksCorp.isceasingbusinessoperationsinRussia.ThecompanyhadsuspendedactivityinthecountryonMarch8andhasnowdecidedtonolongerhaveabrandpresencethere.
Starbuckshasapproximately130storesinRussia.ThecompanywillcontinuetosupportitsemployeesinRussia,ofwhichthereareapproximately2,000,forsixmonthsandwillassistemployeesinfindingnewopportunitiesoutsideofStarbucks.
Starbucks’announcementcomesaweekafterMcDonald’sCorp.saiditwasdivestingitsbusinessinRussia.Followingitsannouncement,McDonald’senteredasaleandpurchaseagreementwithitscurrentlicenseeAlexanderGovor.ARussianbusinessman,Mr.GovorwillacquireMcDonald’sentirerestaurantportfolioinRussiabutwilloperatethemunderanewbrand,whichwillincludechangestotherestaurantname,logoandmenu.