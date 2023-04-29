Stars beat Wild 4-1 in Game 6

The Minnesota Wild suffered a 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars in Game 6 in their first-round NHL playoff collection on Friday night time, ensuing in their removal from the postseason. Roope Hintz scored early for the Stars, and Jake Oettinger was once cast as soon as once more in objective. Wyatt Johnston and Mason Marchment added objectives in the second one duration, with Max Domi scoring an empty-netter in the general minute to seal the win.

Oettinger made 22 saves for the Stars, who will now face the Colorado-Seattle winner. The Wild fell to 5-14 in house playoff video games since their final development, a first-round win over the St. Louis Blues in 2015. In franchise historical past, they’re 4-13 in postseason collection.

Filip Gustavsson began for the Wild, preventing 23 photographs in two classes. Marc-Andre Fleury changed him in the 3rd duration. Oettinger was once with reference to incomes his 2d shutout of the collection earlier than Freddy Gaudreau scored for the Wild with 7:07 ultimate in the sport.

The Wild created just right possibilities however could not in finding the again of the online, and their passing and capturing accuracy had been simply off the mark. Evan Hartman had an open web for a rebound that rolled simply out of achieve for a blank shot, whilst Oettinger and defenseman Ryan Suter in an instant coated up the crease to forestall any other check out. The house group began to expire of steam halfway during the recreation, and the Stars spoke back smartly to the lesson they discovered from letting the Wild feed off the gang in their Game 3 victory. The group that scored first received all six video games in the collection.

Despite the Wild’s constant efforts, Kirill Kaprizov, their celebrity left wing, struggled to get going this 12 months after scoring a objective in Game 1. Suter and fellow defenseman Miro Heiskanen made Kaprizov paintings laborious for each inch of ice, steadily assembly him with punishing assessments.